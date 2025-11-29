Satara Shocker: Four Men Abduct Woman’s Children in Nagewadi; Daughter Still Missing

Satara: A shocking case of crime has came to light in Nagewadi, where four people forcibly took a woman's son and daughter into a car and abducted them. Leaving the child at some distance, they took the daughter and fled. The victim has filed a complaint in this regard at the Satara Taluka Police Station, and a case has been registered against the four.

As stated in the complaint, four suspects from Pandharpur taluka went to the complainant's residence in Nagewadi, forcibly entered, and abducted the complainant's son and daughter at gunpoint. They abandoned the son on the road but continue to hold the daughter, who remains missing.

Police Sub-Inspector Gurav is investigating the abduction.