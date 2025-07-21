Satara Shocker: Youth Holds Knife to Minor Girl’s Throat Over One-Sided Love in Broad Daylight; Saved by Bystanders (VIDEO)

A young man tried to attack a minor girl in a case of one-sided love by holding a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her. The incident took place in the Basappa Peth area of Karanje, Satara. Quick action by alert citizens helped save the girl. According to media reports, the accused was in one-sided love with the school-going girl. He had harassed her earlier as well. But this time, the youth crossed all limits. He stopped the girl in the middle of the road and placed a sharp knife on her throat while threatening her.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

People nearby gathered fast and tried to talk to the man. However, he did not listen and even asked the crowd to move away. The girl also tried to calm him down. Suddenly, a young man approached from behind and tackled the attacker. Others joined and managed to take the knife from him. The enraged crowd beat up the attacker before the police arrived. Officers from the local police station reached the spot quickly and took him into custody.

According to the media reports, the accused had a history of troubling girls, and complaints had been made against him earlier.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, has created a sense of fear among residents. Parents and citizens have expressed concern about the safety of school and college-going girls. Locals have urged the police to increase patrolling in the area.