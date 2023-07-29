Satara: Young woman killed, five injured in Yavateshwar ghat car crash

Two cars collided head-on in the Yavateshwar Ghat area on the Satara-Kass road, resulting in the tragic death of a young woman. Five people sustained injuries, and it is believed that the accident was caused by dense fog. All the injured individuals have been admitted to a private hospital in Satara. The deceased has been identified as Gayatri Aherrao, aged 21.

On Friday night, two cars collided head-on near Yavateshwar Ghat on the Satara-Kass road. The impact was so strong that passengers were trapped in both vehicles. One girl was killed, and four to five others were injured.

Shivendrasinh Raje Trekkers personnel promptly rescued the injured and rushed them to a private hospital in Satara. As soon as news of the accident spread, a crowd gathered at the hospital. Satara taluka police remained at the accident site until late in the night. The damaged vehicles were moved aside to clear the road for traffic.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. It is possible that the heavy rains in the Yavateshwar Ghat area and dense fog contributed to the collision. The road from Satara to Kass, frequented by tourists and local citizens, experiences significant traffic at night. A large crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene after the accident.