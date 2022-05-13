Satarkars use water sparingly, because water of Kas lake is extremally low

The water level of Kas Lake, which supplies water to Satara city, is declining drastically day by day. The second valve of Kas Lake was closed in the first week of May last year. Kas's water supply was then started through the last third valve.

The new line will continue till the end as the new line has been started without operating the old culvert from last month. In the last fortnight of May last year, there was a balance of nine feet of water. At present, the lake has a storage capacity of ten feet and one foot more than last year.

At present, there are only ten feet of water left in the lake. Twice unseasonal rains increased the water level of Kas Lake by two to three inches. The intensity of the sun is also high in the area. If Varun Raja does not rain in time, it will be difficult to quench the thirst of the people of Satara.

Due to the water supply to the city, the water level in the lake is decreasing by one and a half to one and a half-inch every day. The water level in the lake is declining drastically and in some places, the land in the basin is also exposed. During the day, the temperature in the atmosphere is getting higher and the water level is getting lower day by day.

Currently, there are only 10 feet of water left in Kas Lake. Jayaram Kirdat, Patkari, Kas lake.