SBI to raise $2 billion long-term fund in 2022-23
By ANI | Published: May 10, 2022 08:24 PM2022-05-10T20:24:07+5:302022-05-10T20:35:02+5:30
The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise $2 billion long-term fund in the current financial year.
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, SBI said the fund would be raised in a single or multiple tranches.
"To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to US$2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and / or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2022-23," SBI said.
The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the Central Board of SBI in its meeting held on Tuesday.
( With inputs from ANI )
