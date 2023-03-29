SC asks Maha govt to respond to contempt plea in hate speech

Supreme Court (SC) asked the Maharashtra government to respond to a contempt plea filed against it for failing to control hate speeches by rightwing organisations despite the orders of the top court.

A bench of Justice KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna posted the matter of hearing on April 28 and said. Hate, is a vicious circle and the state will have to initiate action.

A contempt petition was filed by Kerala-based Shaheen Abdullah over a news report that said, At least 50 rallies were held in the State in the last four months where hate speeches were allegedly made.

Meanwhile, the apex court also allowed applications filed by Hindu Samaj citing incidents where hate speeches were made against Hindus.

We were all handed down a legacy. What is tolerance? Tolerance is not putting up with somebody but accepting the differences, Justice Joseph said.

Justice BV Nagarathna said, Where are we going? We had orators like Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. People from rural areas used to come to listen to them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also pointed out instances of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and mentioned some statements of hate speeches against Hindus and Christians.