SC asks Maharashtra speaker to begin hearing on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to set the timeline for deciding pleas for the disqualification of 56 Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde-led faction, including the Chief Minister himself.

The apex court has asked the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to list before him for hearing the disqualification petitions within a week and set down a time schedule to decide disqualification pleas. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud flagged the delay in decision and said the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is bound to abide by the dignity of the Supreme Court. Speaker has to honour dignity of Supreme Court, said CJI DY Chandrachud over the delay in deciding pleas for disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs.

The CJI also noted that under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the speaker cannot delay such proceedings indefinitely and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s actions represent a sense of disrespect to the directions passed by the Court. The apex court sought for a timeline on the hearing on the disqualification petitions, even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argues that the Speaker cannot be treated like a school child.

The Supreme Court expressed its strong disapproval of the prolonged delay in rendering a decision on the plea concerning the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs from the Shiv Sena. It emphasized its anticipation of respect and adherence to the directives it had issued while delivering the verdict on the political dispute in Maharashtra.

Back in July, Speaker Narwekar sent notices to 40 MLAs from the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 MLAs from the Thackeray faction. These notices were served in order to request their responses to disqualification petitions that had been filed against them. The notices were issued against a total of 54 MLAs, including CM Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. But notice was not issued against Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke who was elected after the Shiv Sena split last year.