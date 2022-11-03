SC dismisses plea to rename Bombay HC to Maharashtra High Court

The Supreme Court (SC) turned down a plea seeking directions to change the name of Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court.

A bench comprising of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath dismissed the petition filed by a former judge. These are issues for law makers to decide. What fundamental right is prejudiced for you to bring it here?, the bench said.

The plea filed by Thane-based V P Patil, who had served as a judge for 26 years, has also sought a direction to the authorities to take effective steps for implementation of a clause of the Maharashtra Adaptation of Laws (State and Concurrent Subjects) Order, 1960 for conservation and preservation of distinct culture, heritage and traditions of the people of Maharashtra.

It said that the assertion of the word 'Maharashtra' denotes special significance in the life of a Maharashtrian and its usage must also find expression in the name of the high court, PTI reported.