SC gives important directions regarding local body elections in Maha

The Supreme Court today gave important directions to the State Election Commission regarding the local body elections in Maharashtra. The apex court directed the Election Commission to prepare a program on a district-wise basis, asking what is the problem in holding elections in places where there is not much rain.

The apex court had on May 4 directed the Election Commission to announce the election program of local bodies within 15 days without OBC political reservation. After that, there was curiosity about whether the election would be held in the rainy season. The commission mentioned the administrative difficulties in holding the elections in the rainy season. The matter was heard in the Supreme Court today following the role of the Election Commission.

Following the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has immediately started the process of formation of wards. We will complete the preliminary process of all these local bodies by June. But soon after that the next process will have to start in the rainy season. Therefore, the Commission requested the Supreme Court to consider our difficulties.

Elections for 15 Municipal Corporations, 25 Zilla Parishads, 210 Nagar Panchayats and 1900 Gram Panchayats are pending in the state. If all these elections are to be held together, they will have to be held in at least 2 to 3 phases and will last for 6 weeks.

Why does the Supreme Court insist on elections?

The apex court had in a previous hearing made it clear that the election could not be postponed for more than six months after the completion of its term. OBC reservation cannot be given till triple test is completed. Therefore, the court had directed to hold the elections of the local bodies which have completed their term of five years immediately.

What are the difficulties in holding elections in monsoon?

If elections are held in the rainy season, there is a backlash in many parts of the state. State employees are engaged in flood control work. During this time it becomes difficult to transport goods. Moreover, it is feared that the turnout will decrease in the rainy season. The number of EVMs available to the Commission is limited.