SC grants interim bail to Nawab Malik for two months

Supreme Court has granted two-month interim bail to former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds in money laundering case.

Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the ED in a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. NCP leader is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here. The High Court on July 13 had refused to grant Malik bail on medical grounds. Malik had sought relief from the HC, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.