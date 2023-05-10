SC likely to pronounce historic verdict on Maharashtra politics tomorrow

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) is likely to deliver the judgment on the Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow. CJI DY Chandrachud says we are going to be delivering two judgments tomorrow.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said I have got the information that the Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Everything will be clear tomorrow, I am one of the 16 MLAs too. The Constitution Bench of SC is likely to deliver the judgment on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray. Shinde later tied-up with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.