SC stays laying of paver blocks on roads in Maha's Matheran till further orders

Supreme Court (SC) has stayed laying of paver blocks on the roads in Maharashtra's Matheran till further orders, saying it would prima facie destroy the hill station's natural beauty.

In its February 24 order, the bench noted the submissions that Matheran's special status was recognised by the apex court and the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) issued a notification on February 4, 2003, declaring the hill station and the surrounding region as an eco-sensitive zone.

Prima facie, we find that laying down of paver blocks would destroy the natural beauty of the said city. It cannot be in dispute that even prior to laying down of paver blocks, man-pulled rickshaws were plying on the roads in the said city, then bench said.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath was dealing with applications that involved issues with regard to allowing e-rickshaws in Matheran, a small hill station located nearly 85 kilometres from Mumbai, and laying of paver blocks on the roads.

The top court observed that even in reserve forests, there are no concrete roads and the safari vehicles ply on forest roads. The same can also be considered for the city of Matheran. This, in our view, would balance the concern of both the sides, it said.

We, therefore, direct the monitoring committee to take a call on the aforesaid two issues and submit its report within a period of eight weeks from today. We further direct that until further orders, no further paver blocks be laid on the roads in the city of Matheran, the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

The court took note of the submissions made by advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the matter, that on account of restrictions on allowing any vehicle within the city of Matheran, a lot of inconvenience is caused to its inhabitants.

The amicus said if e-rickshaws are allowed, those pulling rickshaws manually can use e-rickshaws, which, in addition to continuing to provide livelihood to them, will also be helpful to the citizens.

No doubt that the environmental aspect and specifically, when the city of Matheran has been notified as an eco-sensitive zone, has to be preserved. However, at the same time, the human beings residing there and the man-pulling rickshaws also need to be taken into consideration, the bench said.