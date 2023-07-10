SC to hear Thackeray's plea against EC allotting party name to Shinde faction on July 31

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's plea againts Election Commission (EC) order allotting party name Shiv Sena, symbol Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction.

The ECI accepted the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena on February 17, 2023, granting them permission to use the official Bow & Arrow symbol and Shiv Sena name. In preparation for the approaching by-elections in the Maharashtra assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray group was granted permission to use the name Shiv Sena and the flame symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the matter is listed for hearing after advocate Amit Anand Tiwari sought urgent listing of the plea.

It is listed on July 31, we will hear it on that day, the bench said and allowed Tiwari to file rejoinder on the reply filed by Shinde faction.



The top court had sought response of Shinde on February 22. In his application, Thackeray had said the matter requires an urgent hearing as the impugned order is completely illegal in view of the recent Constitution bench judgment of the top court pronounced on May 11.

Further, elections are imminent, and respondent No. 1 (Shinde) is illegally using the party name and symbol", the application seeking urgent listing of the matter said.