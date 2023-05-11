SC verdict clarifies role of Speaker in disqualification of MLAs: Rahul Narvekar

The June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra raised a significant question about the role of the Speaker, which has once again come into focus following Thursday's Supreme Court verdict on the matter.

The current Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, will now have to determine the fate of 16 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who the Uddhav Thackeray-led government wants disqualified. The Supreme Court has maintained the status quo, leaving the final decision in the hands of the Speaker.

Rahul Narvekar, the current Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, has a diverse political background, having been associated with the Shiv Sena, NCP, and joining the BJP only in 2019. He is presently on a pre-planned tour in London, but is expected to return to Mumbai on May 15.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Narvekar stated, "The Supreme Court has ruled that the Speaker will determine the disqualification of the 16 MLAs. Earlier, there was no clarity on whether a political party or legislative party could determine the Whip. With the honourable Supreme Court providing a clear interpretation, we will make our decision accordingly."