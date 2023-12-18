School bus conductor dies in hit-and-run along Palm Beach Road

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old bus conductor died in a hit-and-run on Palm Beach Road on Saturday morning. The conductor was en route to pick up children. Fortunately, there were no students onboard in the bus when he met with the accident. The deceased was identified as Ravindra Pandurang Kadam, a resident of Nerul village. Around 5.50 am, Kadam and the bus driver set out from Vashi to Karave Village in Nerul. At approximately 6.20 am, near Vazirani signal on Palm Beach Road, they encountered a vehicle ahead that had come to a halt due to technical issues.

Kadam got down from the bus to assist the driver in taking the bus in reverse. In the meantime, an over speeding vehicle hit Kadam and fled. He was immediately taken to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul and admitted there. However, he succumbed to his injury. According to the police, there were no children on the bus. Meanwhile, a case of negligence causing death and rash driving was registered under sections 279 and 304 A of IPC and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. “We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the vehicle and the accused.