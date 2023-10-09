School bus drivers in Mumbai to hike charges due to new toll charges

Owing to rising toll prices and other variables, school bus operators in Mumbai have said that they will increase fares by 5 percent for transporting children. who have been using buses that cross the toll check posts enroute to school from their homes.

This includes those crossing the Dahisar, Mulund, Airoli and Vashi check nakas, an operator said. School bus owners association has now petitioned the government, demanding that the toll should be waived for school buses. “We have bee n making representations at all levels and requesting authorities that school buses should be given special status as we ferry students. We should be given waivers as the benefits of cost reduction can be passed on to students," said School Bus Owners' Association President Anil Garg.An official at toll naka said the revised charges will come into effect as per the order. The hike in toll for buses will be from Rs 130 to Rs 150