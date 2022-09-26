School bus overturns in Thane, all children evacuated safely

School bus carrying carrying 15 students, overturned in Green City in Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident took place after the driver tried to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of the Riverwood building. The driver lost control and the bus overturned. Out of 15 students, only one suffered minor scratches, while others are safe.

The Shivaji Nagar police said that the incident took place at 7 am when the bus was heading towards the school when the bus driver tried to reverse the vehicle near a slope.

Senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station AS Bhagat said We have booked the bus driver for negligent bus driving and further probe is on.

Onlookers, including some students and parents, rushed towards the overturned bus. A few men climbed onto the side of the bus and helped students come out through the door.