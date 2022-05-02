School Fee: Court orders school to reduce fees by 15% for academic year

The Deputy Director of Education at the departmental level has directed the school education department to implement the decision of 15 per cent fee reduction for the academic year 2021-22. Orders have been issued for schools in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Palghar divisions. On August 12, 2021, the Department of School Education had decided to reduce the fees by 15% for the academic year 2021-22. However, many schools did not implement the decision as the school principals went to court against it. Now, once again, the various departments of the education department have issued a circular stating that 15 per cent crop cut should be implemented and students who have fully paid should be adjusted in next year's fees.

These orders have been issued to some schools in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Corona has crippled the economy and many parents are not in a position to pay the fees of their children attending private schools. So many parents had demanded that the fee be waived.



The 15 per cent fee cut by the school education department was approved in the cabinet meeting. The apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to reduce the fees by 15 per cent like in Rajasthan. The decision to cut fees by 15 per cent was a great relief to parents. Orders have now been issued to implement this decision.

The apex court had said that the Maharashtra government should reduce fees by 15 per cent like in Rajasthan. It also directed the state government to take a decision to cancel the fee hike made during the Corona period. This decision was later opposed by the private sector.

Parents' associations in the state had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the High Court's decision and the state government's policy regarding reduction of fees for the previous academic year during the Corona period. The state government had decided in May 2020 that schools in the state should not increase fees and reduce fees for non-utilization of actual facilities by submitting a proposal to the Parent-Teacher Committee. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that action would be taken against those who do not accept the decision of 15 per cent fee reduction.