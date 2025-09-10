School Vans Get 12-Seater Status with Stricter Safety Norms for Safer Student Travel

The Transport Department has officially defined vehicles carrying up to 12 students as school vans and introduced strict norms to enhance student safety. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik recently held a meeting with bus operators, schools, and parents, where he directed that vans must comply with the latest standards. Following this, Nagpur Deputy RTO Manoj Otari confirmed that school vans will now be required to install advanced safety features. Mandatory features include: Seating capacity for 12 students plus driver, separate emergency exit door, easy entry/exit for children, space or rack for school bags, fire alarm system and GPS-based tracking device.

Licenses Resume After 2018 Halt

Issuance of school van licenses had stopped in 2018 after a court petition cited safety concerns. With the new norms in line with central guidelines, the State government has restarted the licensing process. Officials believe the revamped vans, with closed doors, four wheels and better storage, will provide safer travel compared to autorickshaws. The decision is likely to draw varied responses. As per the new policy, four-wheeled vehicles with up to 12+1 seating capacity can be granted the status of a school van. These vehicles must comply with BS-VI emission norms and include a range of mandatory safety features. These include a driver identification badge to ensure accountability and passenger safety. Emergency exits and clearly marked entry points are provided for quick and efficient evacuation if needed. An optimized seat layout is designed to maximize passenger comfort and space utilization. A fire alarm system is installed to alert passengers and the driver in case of fire hazards. Additionally, vehicle tracking technology (GPS) is used to monitor the vehicle's location in real time, enhancing operational efficiency and security.