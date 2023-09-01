Schoolgirl among four crushed to death under cement bulker in south Solapur

A 40-tonne bulker, loaded with cement, gravel, and sand, overturned at Auj (Aherwadi) in South Solapur taluk, 22 km from Solapur, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals, including a schoolgirl. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon. Subsequently, angered villagers organized a 'Rasta Roko' protest against the perilous heavy traffic after the accident.

At around 12:30 pm, villagers, including some schoolchildren, were waiting for an ST bus at an ST bus stop in front of a zilla parishad school in Auj-Aherwadi village. Suddenly, the speeding bulker overturned, causing a significant commotion. Unfortunately, all four individuals were crushed to death on the spot. The deceased were identified as Pragya Basavaraj Dodmale (9) and Vitthal Shingade (60), both residents of Auj. The identities of the other two victims remained unknown until late afternoon.

There are seven to eight cement manufacturing companies operating along the Solapur-Hotgi-Aherwadi-Fattewadi road, with an NTPC thermal power plant in close proximity. Consequently, heavy traffic plagues this area day and night. Ultra-heavy vehicles, such as bulkers weighing 30 to 40 tonnes, transport construction materials.

These vehicles often exceed their capacity, causing rapid deterioration of the roads. This situation poses a significant safety risk to local villagers, especially school children, as there have been occasional fatal accidents in the area.