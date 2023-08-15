Schoolgirl attempts suicide over youth's Instagram 'wife' post

In a distressing incident, a schoolgirl's alleged suicide attempt came to light as she feared humiliation after a photo of a minor girl was shared on Instagram with the caption "wife." The accused, Sagar Kamble (18), has been apprehended by Chaturshringi police following a complaint lodged by the minor girl's father.

The accused, Kamble, had reportedly been stalking the schoolgirl for several months. After he shared the picture on Instagram, the distressed girl attempted to take her own life by hanging herself at home. Fortunately, her mother intervened and saved her. Upon revealing the incident to her parents, they lodged a complaint against Sagar Kamble, leading to his arrest by the authorities.