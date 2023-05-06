Schoolgirl sold for Rs 3,500 and raped in Satara, culprits at large

A 13-year-old girl schoolgirl was sold for Rs 3,500 and handed over to a stranger by a woman in Satara city. The incident has shocked the local community.

A man took a girl to a lodge located in Satara and committed the heinous act of rape upon her. The incident, which is extremely disturbing, was not revealed until nine days later, and now a case has been registered with the Satara city police station against the man and an unknown accomplice.

Bharti Amit Kattimani, a resident of Kodoli in Satara, has been charged by an unidentified person for an alleged crime. According to the police, the victim is a 13-year-old girl who is studying in Class VIII. On April 28th at 7:45 pm, Bharti Kattimani informed the victim that "outsiders are coming and you have to hang out with them," and convinced the girl to accompany her. Bharti then took her to a lodge in Satara where a middle-aged stranger was already present. Bharti negotiated a deal with the man and took Rs 3,500 from him in exchange for selling the girl.

After leaving the girl in the custody of the middle-aged man, Bharti Kattimani absconded. The man then raped the 13-year-old schoolgirl in the lodge room, causing her to break down in tears. In an effort to seek help, she sent a text message to her mother detailing the disturbing events that had occurred. Unfortunately, her mother was out of town at the time, but upon receiving the message, she promptly called her daughter. The mother wasted no time and rushed to Satara to inform the girl's father about the incident.

Despite attempts to suppress the issue, the victim's mother refused to be swayed by any pressure and bravely decided to come forward and report the injustice done to her daughter. She filed a complaint with the Satara city police station nine days after the incident, without giving in to any coercion. The police acted upon her complaint and charged Bharti Kattimani and the unknown man under various sections of the Child Sexual Offences Act, including 372, 376, 323, and 34. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out by Deputy Superintendent of Police Waghmode.

Police promptly took action by registering a case and dispatching two teams to different locations in order to locate the culprits. The CCTV footage from the lodge was able to capture the face of the unknown man, but both he and Bharti had already fled, according to the police.