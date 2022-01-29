Schools & colleges to reopen in Pune district from Feb 1

Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time.

Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 13,88,687, while 12 deaths increased the toll to 19,429, an official said. He said 3,374 cases were reported in Pune city, 2,261 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,205 in rural and 98 cantonment limits. As on Friday, the district has 2,520 active cases in institutional isolation and 73,471 in home quarantine, the official informed.