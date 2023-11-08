Schools invest in air cleaning systems amid Mumbai's pollution: Calls grow for govt action

Amidst the ongoing air pollution crisis in Mumbai, certain schools have invested significant amounts of money to install air cleaning systems in buses within their vicinity. However, pediatricians and academics argue that the government should seek a lasting solution to address the issue of air pollution.

The American School of Bombay, located in Bandra Kurla Complex, has successfully reduced the Air Quality Index (AQI) within its school premises to a remarkable level of 10, achieving this feat at an expenditure of Rs 30 lakh. Typically, the AQI in the BKC area hovers around 200. Impressively, the school has maintained air quality at a level comparable to the cleanliness of air found in an operating theatre.

Several other schools in Mumbai have also proactively invested substantial sums of money to address air quality concerns within their respective neighborhoods. While some schools have taken preventive measures to shield themselves from pollution, others have opted to tackle the problem head-on. For instance, Ascent International School has equipped each of its classrooms with two air purifiers, while RBK International School has enhanced air quality within the school by incorporating air purifiers into its air conditioning system.

The school not only asserts that their air quality standards are unmatched in countries known for pristine air, but they have also taken the additional step of installing air purifiers in 20 buses that transport their students.

Air handling units play a crucial role in enhancing air quality. This system exhibits a remarkable capacity to effectively remove pollutants from the air, potentially lowering the AQI to as low as 10. However, renowned pediatrician Dr. Suhas Prabhu suggests that these measures, while commendable, might not have a significant impact. Even if schools maintain high air quality within their premises, if children are exposed to contaminated air outside, even in small amounts, potential harm can still occur.

Clean air is every child's right, and the installation of air purifiers in select schools, although beneficial, is not enough. The government must implement a lasting solution to address the pollution problem, as children should be able to enjoy outdoor activities without fear of exposure to polluted air, said Swati Vats Popat, Founder President, Early Childhood Education India.