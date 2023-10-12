Seat-sharing talks within I.N.D.I.A alliance in progress: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule, the Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stated that the talks are underway to determine seat allocation within the INDIA alliance. The seat-sharing talks are underway for several states and it has not stopped. Every state has its own permutations and combinations. The work is going on, Sule said while talking to reporters.

The opposition parties have also announced their commitment to expeditiously reach agreements on seat allocation by promoting a sense of cooperation and concession. Previously, the opposition parties, who have come together under the INDIA alliance on August 31-September 1 during their third meeting in Maharashtra, resolved to collectively participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They declared that they intend to finalize the distribution of seats at the earliest, emphasizing the importance of a cooperative and mutually beneficial approach.

INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.