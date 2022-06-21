Security beefed up outside Eknath Shinde's house; Thane Police ordered to be vigilant

Eknath Shinde's staunch supporters and corporators in Thane are also not reachable and all leaders are said to be with Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference shortly. Police security has been beefed up outside Eknath Shinde's house. A detachment of State Reserve Force has also been deployed outside Eknath Shinde's house.

Eknath Shinde, along with other MLAs, is staying at the Le Meridien Hotel in Surat. Police in Thane have also been ordered to remain vigilant. Accordingly, police security has been beefed up outside Eknath Shinde's house. It has been found that the mobiles of many important office bearers and activists of Shiv Sena in Thane have been switched off.