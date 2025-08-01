Security Breach at Nagpur's Maharaj Bagh Zoo: Man Climbs into Tiger Enclosure

A young man from Nagpur climbed into a 18-foot Tiger’s enclosure at Maharaj Bagh Zoo in Maharashtra. Fortunately, the tigers were secured in their night shelters at the time, averting what could have been a grave tragedy. Zoo employees spotted the man inside the enclosure early in the morning and promptly informed management. The police took the individual into custody for questioning. During the initial investigation, the man was unable to provide coherent answers. Preliminary reports suggest that he might be mentally unwell.

Sunil Bawaskar, head of Maharaj Bagh Zoo, confirmed that two tigers were present in the main enclosure but were resting inside their night shelter at the time of the breach. He explained that the man’s life was not in danger because there was a gap between the wire mesh and the main enclosure, preventing direct contact with the animals.The Forest Department has indicated that the man is likely suffering from mental illness. This incident has sparked a review of the zoo’s security protocols to prevent such unauthorised entries in the future.