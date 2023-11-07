Security heightened at Chhagan Bhujbal's residence as he opposes Maratha quota in OBC category

The Maratha community's demand for reservation has intensified, and the government has once again extended the deadline to address this issue. Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader of NCP's Ajit Pawar faction and a minister, openly opposed granting OBC certificates to Marathas.

Bhujbal, in a bold statement, said, “We must speak up if we are facing anything. But if we are facing injustice or having some trouble and we decide to keep quiet, then we will not get a remedy for it. Therefore, now it is time to spread terror (evdhi dahshat majvaychi) and get things done,” said Bhujbal, the food and civil supplies minister who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction.

Bhujbal is a senior OBC leader in Maharashtra who has voiced opinions against giving reservations to Marathas in the OBC quota. “People are asking me to raise my voice. In every taluka of the state these bulldozers are roaming about. The OBCs are unlikely to survive this. It is a do-or-die situation for us. We need to raise our voices. We are as it is being pushed around,” Bhujbal was alleged to have said in a leaked telephone conversation he had with one of his supporters.

Bhujbal's statement has triggered a range of reactions across the state, leading to enhanced security measures at his official residence due to threats from certain members of the Maratha community. Bhujbal's opposition to awarding kunbi certificates to the Maratha community has further fueled the ongoing debate.

The matter of Maratha reservation was discussed in a cabinet meeting where Bhujbal's presence raised questions. The cabinet reiterated its stance: providing reservation to the Maratha community without impacting the existing reservation of any community or caste, especially the OBC category.

Shambhuraj Desai, a leader from the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction, expressed surprise at Bhujbal's statement, emphasizing that OBC reservation would not be compromised. Desai highlighted Bhujbal's involvement in the entire process, underscoring the need for consistency within the government's approach regarding reservation policies.