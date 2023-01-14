Security increased at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur house after receiving threat calls

Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra's Nagpur after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said. According to sources, an unknown person called the union minister’s office’s landline number twice and threatened to kill him.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Police have started investigating the matter and are currently speaking to the employees of the minister’s office.