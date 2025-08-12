Sena Shinde Cadre in Nashik Wants to Go Solo in Upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The North Maharashtra regional meeting of Shiv Sena (Shinde group) was held in Nashik on Monday, August 11, with district-wise sessions starting at 1 pm. Party office-bearers from all districts expressed a desire to contest the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council, and Zilla Parishad elections independently. This meeting reviewed the current organisational structure and the progress of new member registrations.

Industries Minister Uday Samant, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, and Education Minister Dada Bhuse assured that members who recruit the most active party workers will be recognised within the party. Former MP Rahul Shewale, party secretary Sanjay More, Bhau Saheb Chaudhari, and Members of the Legislative Assembly from the party were present at this meeting.

Also Read | Maharashtra Farmers to Hoist Tricolour in Fields on Independence Day in Protest Against Shaktipeeth Expressway.

The review covered Nan-durbar, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon districts before concluding with Nashik. Amid speculation about a possible electoral alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena, ministers asserted that Shiv Sena enjoys strong grassroots support and that the Mahayuti remains solid.

They urged members to focus on strengthening the organisation and increasing membership. The meeting was attended by party leaders, deputy leaders, liaison ministers, spokespersons, former MPs, district chiefs, and newly appointed office-bearers.

While the sentiment among grassroots leaders favoured contesting solo, Minister Uday Samant advised first building the party's strength in each district before making such demands. He emphasised that the party is preparing for elections as part of the Mahayuti, but the final decision on going solo would rest with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, depending on the response from alliance partners.