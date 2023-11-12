Sena (UBT) slams govt for shifting Air India headquarters to Delhi

The Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed the Shiv Sena-BJP government for purchasing the Air India building to house offices while allowing the shifting of the Air India headquarters from the city to Delhi.

An editorial in Saamna, the party mouthpiece, said the state government was going to buy the Air India building for Rs 1,600 crore and set up government offices there but thousands of people who had been employed in the 22-storey building for ages were left in the lurch.



It said shifting the headquarters of Air India was an injustice. The editorial said industrial and employment opportunities were driven away by the Modi government to Gujarat. It said that by reducing the importance of the city, the economic backbone of the state was broken. This issue is beyond caste reservation. Even with 75% reservation formula, Air India will no longer have a Marathi hat. Because, it was Air India that was pulled out of the state. This is a topic that all backward classes, ultra-backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and Marathas should think about. Reservation figures will increase, ordinances will be issued, but Maharashtra, which provides jobs to the country, is being weakened. This should stop,” the editorial said.It said the demand for caste-based reservation had flared in 10 years and was rooted in the increased unemployment in the country.