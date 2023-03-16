Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court reserves decision on Maharashtra political crisis after nine-month-long hearing

The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench has reserved its decision on the Maharashtra political crisis. For nearly nine months, petitions filed by rival factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were heard. This issue has captured the attention of the entire state of Maharashtra. In the meantime, the court has reserved its decision in the case.

The Eknath Shinde faction revolted in Maharashtra in June last year. After this, the Thackeray government fell. Shinde formed the government with the support of the BJP and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The matter then reached the Supreme Court.

Five petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court. In these petitions, the deputy speaker issued a notice of dismissal for 14 MLAs from the Shinde faction. The hearing in this regard has ended today. The trial was going on for as many as nine months. The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the case.

Today, the lawyers of both groups re-argued. The court also raised important questions. It includes petitions filed by Shinde and members of the Thackeray faction in the Supreme Court on various issues.

The first petition was filed by Eknath Shinde in June 2022, challenging the notice issued by the then-deputy speaker against the rebels under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution for alleged defections. The Thackeray faction then filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governor's confidence motion.

Kapil Sibal directly accused Shinde today-

Shinde brought down the government to become the Chief Minister. He was made Chief Minister as a reward for dishonesty. Our objection is not to the majority but to the circumstances under which the order was made. In the absence of a decision by the Election Commission, it seems that the Legislature Party has been recognized as a political party. The work of the Election Commission seems to have been done by the governor, Kapil Sibal made an argument in court.