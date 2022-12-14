Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general

Senior Advocate Dr Birendra Saraf is to be appointed as the new Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra, reported Bar and Bench. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

Dr Saraf is a high-profile advocate who has been practising in the Bombay High Court for the past 25 years.He has been practising in diverse subjects including proceedings related to town planning, writ petitions on enforcement of fundamental rights, civil disputes, alternate dispute redressal under the arbitration act, commercial laws, intellectual property laws and property laws. He had also represented Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay high court against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) case for regularization of illegal structure.