Senior citizen dies of electrocution in Palghar district

A tragic incident unfolded in a village within the Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 74-year-old woman tragically lost her life due to electrocution as confirmed by the police on Friday.

The unfortunate incident took place when Jayanti Mhatre ventured outside her home in Nala village to witness an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol on Thursday evening, according to an official statement.

The victim came in contact with an electric pole and fell unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.