Senior inspector of Nagpur police loses service weapon after placing it on roof of car

A senior inspector of the Nagpur police misplaced his service revolver after he kept it on the roof of his four-wheeler and drove for several kilometres, an official said. On Sunday afternoon, senior inspector Ashok Koli of the Kapil Nagar police station put the weapon on the top of his personal car while taking something out, according to the official.

Koli then forgot about the weapon and drove the car for several kilometres before realising that it was missing, he said, adding that the revolver could not be found despite extensive search. The officer reported the matter to his superiors and lodged a complaint at Beltarodi police station, the official said.

The police have examined CCTV footage from the area and attempts are on to trace the missing service weapon, he added