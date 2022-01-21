Senior journalist & former group editor of 'Lokmat'', Dinkar Raikar passes away

Veteran journalist and former Lokmat group editor Dinkar Raikar, who was active in journalism for more than 50 years, passed away this morning. He was 79 years old. He had been ill for the past few days. Dinkar Raikar had contracted dengue and corona. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. His body was not responding well to the treatment. His RT-PCR test came negative on Thursday night. However, he started having trouble breathing in the morning, and died at three in the morning. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Raikar started his career in journalism with the Indian Express. Since he did not have a house to live in Mumbai, he used to live in the office of Indian Express and work there. He made a successful journey from TP Operator, Reporter to Editor in Express Group. He became the Deputy Editor of Loksatta. After retiring from Loksatta, he became the editor of Lokmat Group. Initially, he was the editor of Aurangabad. He has been the group editor of Lokmat for the last few years. He was known for his outspoken public relations, close association with journalists across the state.

Raikar was honored with the Samak Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ministry and the Legislative News Association. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Journalism Award from the Government of Maharashtra. Raikar has been honored with various awards such as Leader GG Jadhav Award, Sushiladevi Deshmukh Journalism Award, Rotor International Journalism Award, Krishivalkar Prabhakar Patil Journalism Award. He was the former president of the Mumbai Press Club of the Ministry and Legislative News Team.

