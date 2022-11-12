Senior Shiv Sena leader MP Gajanan Kirtikar from Thackeray group joins Shinde group

The Uddhav Thackeray faction suffered yet another blow. The senior Shiv Sena leader MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined the Shinde camp in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Popular MP of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency Gajanan Kirtikar officially entered the party today. He was warmly welcomed on the occasion and wished him good luck for future social and political progress, Shinde tweeted.

Kirtikar, an MP from the Mumbai North West constituency and loyalist of Thackeray, was moved to the Parliamentary standing committee of petroleum and natural gas. But with him also joining the Shinde group, the number of MPs in the Eknath Shinde group has gone up to 13.