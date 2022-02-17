Senior Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi passes away at 81

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi passed away on Thursday. He was 81 years old. Sudhir Joshi had a big part in the formation of Shiv Sena. He was known as a close confidante of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Sudhir Joshi has played an important role in the Shiv Sena party organization. Sudhir Joshi was known as the aggressive face of Shiv Sena. He was a former cabinet minister in the Government of Maharashtra led by Manohar Joshi. He held Revenue and School Education portfolios. He was Mayor of Mumbai in 1973–74.

Balasaheb had entrusted Joshi with the charge of the local Lok Adhikar Samiti, which has an army of well-educated activists. He had remained a close associate of Balasaheb as one of his loyal associate leaders. For the past few days, Sudhir Joshi's health had deteriorated. He was also infected with corona. Sudhir Joshi was undergoing treatment at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. He had returned home after recovering from covid. After that, his condition became unstable again.

Sudhir Joshi had held the post of Mumbai Mayor to Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra. Sudhir Joshi retired from active politics in 1999 due to illness. He was not seen in public life due to health problems. Today he breathed his last.