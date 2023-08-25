Sessions court files charges against former NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam for abusing jail’s medical officer in 2016

Sessions court here filed charges against former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam for allegedly threatening and abusing the jail's chief medical officer in 2016 when he was being held in judicial custody in connection with a corruption case.

The charges were framed under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as relevant provisions of the Medical Services Act, Kadam’s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar said.

The politician, currently out on bail, was present in the court when charges were framed against him. The former MLA had allegedly abused and threatened to kill the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail in 2016 at the prison’s superintendent’s office as he was upset that a security guard was not available to accompany him to hospital, according to a complaint.