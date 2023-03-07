Seven children admitted in Mumbai hospital over suspected food poisoning
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2023 04:13 PM 2023-03-07T16:13:11+5:30 2023-03-07T16:13:47+5:30
Seven children of Victoria Memorial Blind School in Mumbai's Tardeo were admitted to Nair hospital after they developed health complications due to suspected food poisoning.
According to reports, five among the seven children's age are above 12 years and two are below 12 years. The brief further said that five children are complaining vomiting and abdominal pain, whereas two others are suffering from fever.
