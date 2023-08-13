Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan clip leaked online, Gauri Khan files compliant with Mumbai Police

Some clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan have allegedly been stolen from the makers and leaked online. The film’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment filed an FIR at the Santacruz Police Station on Thursday in the matter, claiming that their copyright was violated in the act. Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his wife, Gauri Khan have reportedly filed a complaint against an unidentified individual.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, someone 'stole' the clips from Khan's upcoming movie. An FIR was lodged at the Santacruz police station on August 10, Thursday in Mumbai, alleging theft under the Information Technology Act.As per the FIR, the 'stolen' clips of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film were shared on social media. The FIR further stated that the production house discovered that Jawan's video clips had been leaked online by some Twitter users.Reportedly, after investigation, five Twitter handles were identified through which the video clips of the film were leaked. Legal notices were sent to them, however, only one of the users acknowledge the notice.

According to the makers’ claims, the theft of video clips has not only caused damage to the film but has also violated the Copyright Act. The police have booked the case under Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft) and Information Technology Act section 43B, related to illegal transfer of data. However, this is not the first time Jawan’s clips have gotten leaked, the clips of Atlee’s directorial were leaked online on two occasions in the past as well. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is a highly-anticipated action-thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. Jawan is co-produced by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Gupta under Red Chillies Entertainment.