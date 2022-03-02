Shahid Kapoor's family gets together for Sanah Kapur's Chooda ceremony

Veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah is a glowing bride-to-be at her Chooda ceremony on Wednesday.

Shahid's sister, who featured alongside him in 'Shaandaar', is all set to tie the knot today with versatile actors Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar.

Vivaan Shah, who is the son of star couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, shared glimpses from his cousin's Chooda ceremony on Instagram.

In the pictures, the bride-to-be can be seen dressed in a white suit with a bridal red dupatta and a wreath floral headband.

In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen hugging his sister whilst holding his daughter Misha. Mira Rajput Kapoor can be seen sitting beside them, dressed in a yellow suit.

Vivaan also shared a clip on his Instagram Story, in which Ratna Pathak, dressed in a greenish-yellow saree, can be seen tying the kaleeras on Sanah's bangles. Naseeruddin Shah can be seen standing alongside.

Other family pictures also feature the groom-to-be Mayank, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur and Imaad Shah.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor