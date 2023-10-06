"Shame on Maharashtra's illegal sarkar": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Nanded hospital tragedy

A disturbing revelation of deplorable conditions at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, central Maharashtra, has raised significant concerns about the state of the healthcare system in the region. Within a heart-wrenching span of 48 hours, starting from September 30, a shocking 31 patients, including 16 newborns, tragically lost their lives at this hospital.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a video of NDTV in which victims, devastated by the loss of their relatives, shared their harrowing experiences. Chaturvedi expressed her despair, questioning how such conditions could persist, and laid blame on what she called a "power-hungry gang" that has taken control illegitimately.

If this doesn’t make you feel despair and make your heart cry then what will? All this because of a power hungry gang who have illegitimately grabbed power. Shame on Maharashtra’s illegal sarkar. pic.twitter.com/SX68gzeTue — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 5, 2023

Relatives of patients spoke out, highlighting the unavailability of essential items, medicines, and the hospital's overall lack of cleanliness. Families were forced to procure medications from external sources, adding to their burdens.

“If this doesn’t make you feel despair and make your heart cry then what will? All this because of a power hungry gang who have illegitimately grabbed power. Shame on Maharashtra’s illegal sarkar,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to the public outrage and concern, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the citizens that the government was taking the matter seriously. However, he refuted claims of medicine shortages, raising further questions about the overall management and accountability within the healthcare system.