Sharad Pawar advised rest by doctors after NCP veteran complains of uneasiness
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2023 08:19 AM 2023-11-12T08:19:13+5:30 2023-11-12T08:19:33+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting at his hometown Baramati on Saturday evening and ...
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting at his hometown Baramati on Saturday evening and advised rest by doctors, party sources said.
Pawar was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.
The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali.The uneasiness was mainly due to exertion, according to the party leader.Following the doctor’s advice, Pawar has cancelled all his programs scheduled for Sunday.Open in app