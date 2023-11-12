Sharad Pawar advised rest by doctors after NCP veteran complains of uneasiness

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting at his hometown Baramati on Saturday evening and advised rest by doctors, party sources said.

Pawar was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali.The uneasiness was mainly due to exertion, according to the party leader.Following the doctor’s advice, Pawar has cancelled all his programs scheduled for Sunday.