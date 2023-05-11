Sharad Pawar after meeting Nitish Kumar says, to save democracy it is important to work together

After meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said, In the wake of the situation in the country, to save democracy, it is important to work together. After looking at the condition of the country, it seems that if we work together, there will be support for the alternative that the country needs. Yesterday, there was a Karnataka poll. As per my info, people there will oust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and elect a secular Government.

Nitish Kumar, who along with Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's residence in Mumbai. His meeting with Uddhav Thackeray is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year. He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.