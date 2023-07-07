Sharad Pawar always inspires us, says Sanjay Raut

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar's age jibe at Sharad Pawar said, He (Sharad Pawar) always inspires us. Balasaheb Thackeray was 84-86 years old, we always drew inspiration and strength from him. It is not about the age.

In light of the altered political climate in Maharashtra, there has been talk of a potential collaboration between the estranged Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.