Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's secret meeting in Pune sparks political buzz

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently convened a secret meeting in Pune, raising eyebrows and triggering speculation about a potential political collaboration. The clandestine meeting took place at the residence of Pune-based businessman Atul Chordia.

While Sharad Pawar was present in Pune for the day, Ajit Pawar's visit was centred around inaugurating a bridge in Chandni Chowk. Media reports indicate that the meeting between the two influential figures transpired at Chordia's residence in Koregaon Park following the official event.

Journalists gathered outside the businessman's residence as news of the meeting circulated. Initially, Sharad Pawar emerged from the house, followed by Ajit Pawar's departure in his convoy shortly thereafter.

Recent days have seen murmurs of a potential collaboration between the Pawar duo, igniting discussions about their alliance within political circles. The meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew has fueled further intrigue and speculation regarding the political landscape's evolving dynamics.