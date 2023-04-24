Sharad Pawar and Prakash Ambedkar's meet sparks alliance speculations

Despite the decision of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent statement has caused confusion in political circles. According to him, the desire to fight together is not enough. This statement has sparked a debate among political leaders. Pawar's statement has left many wondering about the future of the MVA alliance.

At an event in Amravati, Sharad Pawar was asked about the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contesting the 2024 elections together. In response, he said that it's too early to say whether they will fight together or not. While the desire is there, it's not enough, and he can't make any promises at this point.

A statement made by Sharad Pawar has sparked a discussion in political circles. Additionally, Prakash Ambedkar, the President of the Vanchit party, revealed that he had a meeting with Sharad Pawar, which has raised some eyebrows. It has come to light that both the NCP and Prakash Ambedkar's party are contesting in certain constituencies in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Prakash Ambedkar has confirmed that the meeting took place in the lead-up to the elections.

Pawar was asked if MVA will join hands with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the 2024 elections. However, he clarified that there have been no talks or discussions regarding any alliance with the Vanchit Aghadi. The only discussion that took place between Pawar and Prakash Ambedkar was about a few specific seats in Karnataka. Pawar emphasized that there have been no other discussions about forming any political alliances.