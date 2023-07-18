Sharad Pawar asks Ajit Pawar camp to come up with solution in current political scenario

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asked the NCP faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar about how a solution to the current political situation could be found given that they had already made their positions known to the public.

This was revealed by Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil after the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 15 MLAs of his camp met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre here in the afternoon and asked him to ensure the party stays united.

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar with the NCP patriarch in as many days. On Sunday, the deputy CM and some ministers from his camp met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. Although the Ajit Pawar camp stated they sought the blessings and guidance of the Pawar senior in the current situation, the latter had not given any reaction earlier.

According to a report of PTI, Those who have taken a separate route (the Ajit Pawar camp) came to meet Sharad Pawar today and requested him to suggest some way out of the current situation. He told them the NCP had contested previous elections with Congress and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Pawar asked them to come up with a solution and suggest a way out.

Sharad Pawar told them that NCP leaders had gone before the public and expressed their stand clearly. He asked them how can a way out be found in such a situation? Patil said quoting Sharad Pawar.