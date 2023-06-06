Sharad Pawar attends anniversary celebration of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, says Maratha king resides in people’s hearts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the Shivrajyabhishek (coronation) ceremony held as part of the 350th anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and said the Maratha king exemplified responsible use of power.

Shivaji Maharaj resides in the hearts of people, Pawar said addressing a gathering after performing jalabhisek (a ritual of offering water) at the statue of the 17th century king and paying floral tributes to him at Lal Mahal in Pune. Pawar emphasised the significance of the day for Maharashtra and the nation.

In this country, many kings have ruled, but even after 350 years, if you ask anyone about a king who resides in the hearts of the common people, only one name comes forward, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said Pawar.

However, the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stood out as Rayateche Rajya (rule of the people) or Hindavi Swaraj, he said. Pawar praised Shivaji Maharaj for exemplifying the responsible use of power and serving the people’s interests. He said the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (350 years ago) was a historic event, despite certain sections attempting to see it differently.

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Maratha warrior king was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort from where he had laid the foundation of Hindavi Swaraj or self-rule of Hindus. According the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation was on June 2 this year.